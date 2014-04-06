  1. Home
Google planning to launch Android TV, simplifying its Google TV for the masses

Google plans to revamp its television offering by ditching the long-failed Google TV and launching a new Android TV platform.

The Verge, who obtained screenshots of the Android TV interface, reports Android TV will be more closely aligned with other platforms in the industry - including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Android TV is said to tone down on ambition, in an attempt to be easier to understand. The screenshots show an interface we're all familiar with. There's content creators intertwined with categories, to make content easier to find, a drastic change from the confusing Google TV.

"Android TV is an entertainment interface, not a computing platform," Google writes in a document obtained by The Verge. "It’s all about finding and enjoying content with the least amount of friction." It will be "cinematic, fun, fluid, and fast."

Android TV not only features content from developers, but it also uses the Play Store for rental or purchase of movies, television shows, and music. It features Google applications like Hangouts, YouTube, and Google+, and also appears to feature game titles like Where's My Water, Plants vs Zombies, and Temple Run.

There's no word on when Android TV may launch, but with the Google I/O developer conference around the corner in late-June, it sounds like a likely destination.

