  Chromecast is now available in the UK for £30, BBC iPlayer support included

Chromecast, Google's smart HDMI stick, is now available to buy in the UK, retailing at £30.

The device will let you turn any TV with an HDMI into a smart TV, giving you access to services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer and YouTube on your TV.

You'll also get access to Google's entertainment offerings, so if you were wondering how you'd liberate those Google Play movies you'd purchased, then Chromecast is the key.

You can also send browser pages direct to your TV and with Chromecast support being very simple, you can expect to see the Cast function added to many services, so moving from your smartphone or tablet to your TV will be simpler than ever.

READ: What is Chromecast and why should I care?

"I'm delighted that we've been able to add Chromecast support to BBC iPlayer, providing viewers with another convenient way of getting the BBC programmes they love to watch on demand on the biggest screen in the house," said Dan Taylor, Head of BBC iPlayer.

Chromecast will be available in the UK from Google Play, Amazon, Currys & PC World for £30, starting today.

Chromecast launched in the US in July 2013, and is now available in Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

READ: Google Chromecast review