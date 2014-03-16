  Google's Chromecast finally tipped for UK launch on 19 March

The Chromecast will launch in the UK on 19 March, breaking past its US exclusivity, according to an internal listing at Dixons retail stores obtained by Android Police.

The listing doesn't provide a price, or word if Google will be selling the Chromecast through the Play Store in the UK, as well. But it finally gives us peace of mind UK streaming fanatics will be able to get the dongle on Wednesday.

It's certainly no surprise the Chromecast is launching in the UK. Earlier this month, Google executive of Android and Chrome Sundar Pichai teased that the Chromecast will be available in more countries in the coming weeks. Furthermore, a recent Chromecast app update made it available in 50 new languages, suggesting an international rollout is imminent.

The Chromecast could also be headed to Currys in the UK, as well, given last week a Currys employee tweeted a photo of several Chromecast dongles in a display package ready to go onto UK shelves.

Google's Chromecast is priced at $35 in the US, but a UK price is yet to be announced.

It's certainly become a popular streaming gadget, probably given its cheap price but useful functionality. Pichai told attendees at SXSW that Chromecast sales are "in the millions now, and it's growing very actively."

