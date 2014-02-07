  Google Chromecast could be coming to the UK to make your TV smart

Google should finally be selling its Chromecast TV dongle outside the US with its first stop being the UK. According to The Next Web, the UK can expect the smart streaming dongle to hit British shores soon.

The Chromecast dongle makes any TV smart by connecting through an HDMI port. The 3-inch device, that will be competing with the likes of Roku and Apple TV, makes watching online video via your TV easy.

Chromecast supports Netflix and YouTube as well as Macs, PCs, iOS and Android. That means hitting the Cast button (within Netflix, YouTube or Chrome browser) allows users to send video or entire Chrome tabs to a TV screen. This tab casting means pretty much anything open in a browser can be viewed on the TV, including video or audio playing on a website.

Google released the Chromecast SDK earlier this week, so any developer can now use the dongle. This should increase the number of apps compatible with the Cast button soon. Beats Music and Rdio have already confirmed they are working on integrating Chromecast.

Chromecast is $35 in the US. UK pricing has not been announced. Google told us: "We don't comment on rumour and speculation."

