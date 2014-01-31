  Google owns Android, Google buys AI company, the future? Android Cop (video)

Ever since Google acquired British artificial intelligence company DeepMind for half a billion dollars there has been a lot of speculation as to what it'll actually do with it. Some think its research and expertise might go into producing more intuitively clever search engine algorithms and responses, some that it will create all new software and technologies that "think" for themselves. But we can lay all the gossip and rumour to bed as we think we've found the exact reason Google bought an AI firm: Android Cop.

Why limit your connected software ambitions to mobile phone hardware or a device that sticks to the side of your head like a lolly stick blown in the wind. Surely the future of gadgets is a barely disguised rip-off of Robocop (which, in itself, was a much-publicised rip-off of British comic book hero Judge Dredd). Android Cop is the future for Google. And there's already a film coming out to give you a glimpse of what that future will look like.

In all seriousness, Android Cop is actually a new straight-to-DVD release from The Asylum, the same studio that brought us the superbly insane Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus and other low-budget twists on major blockbusters, such as Almighty Thor, I Am Omega, Clash of the Empires and, one of our favourites, Snakes on a Train. Oh, and let's not forget Titanic II.

The thing is, the Android Cop trailer doesn't look too bad. It might not offer the same high production values as the Robocop remake being released by Sony Pictures soon, but it stars Michael Jai White, who was Spawn in the underrated Spawn movie (if you watch the Director's Cut), and Charles S Dutton who has played the police chief in just abut every movie we've ever seen.

We also thoroughly recommend you check out the trailer to the sequel to Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus, Mega Shark vs Mecha Shark. A classic in the making, for sure.

Android Cop will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on 4 February. Mega Shark vs Mecha Shark is out now.