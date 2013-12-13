  1. Home
Google Play Movies and Play Music now optimised to support Chromecast streaming from web

|
Google has given its Chromecast streaming dongle yet another accessibility boost by optimising Google Play Movies and Play Music for casting from the web.

A huge Chromecast update earlier this week brought support for 10 apps and services, enabling users to cast content to their television like action sports, news and music videos. Now, after, its latest upgrade, you can visit play.google.com and cast (also known as stream) your Google Play music, movies and shows to your television directly from the web.

Before this new functionality, you could cast Google Play Movies and Music through Chromecast, but the option and process was much more complex. Google has recently reworked the set-up, placing a button along the bottom side of your Google Play web player. Just click on the Chromecast icon in the web player, then choose where you want to cast, and your movie or song will quickly start to play.

READ: Google Chromecast Review

You'll need to have the Google Cast extension installed on your Chrome web browser, naturally. Once you have, you can access new movie releases, next-day TV shows, and more than 20 million songs straight from Google Play's website but casted through Chromecast. This capability is especially useful if you don't have a smartphone or tablet handy.

