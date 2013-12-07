  Google 'Nexus TV' Android device to launch next year, says report

Google is developing a "Nexus TV" device.

Tech news blog The Information, which cited an anonymous Google employee, reported that Google has a "Nexus TV" device in the works. It runs Android, streams video content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc, and plays video games. This set-top-box-like device will not support live broadcast, but it will be "aggressively priced."

As for when the Nexus TV device will come out of the rumour stage and actually go on sale, the report further claimed Google wants to launch it in the first half of 2014. If and when it does debut, Google would not only be competeing with Apple TV and Roku but also consoles like the Ouya and next-generation hardware from Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony.

Read: Google to continue foray into living room with secretive set-top box powered by Android?

This isn't the first time reports of a Google TV set-top box have emerged. The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous people briefed on the device, reported last summer that Google is working on a secretive prototype similar to Apple TV and Roku.

Google's Andy Rubin allegedly gave private demonstrations of the prototype at CES 2013 in January, showing off its Android OS and Hangouts functionality as core features. The box notably had a video camera and motion sensor. Other features included the ability to stream YouTube videos and access Google Play store, Netflix and Pandora content.

Read: Google follows Apple's lead seeking partnerships for online TV service

Google supposedly planned to launch its secretive set-top box at Google I/O in May, though it's not clear if Google went with Chromecast instead, simply decided to explore other television-relation options or is still developing the Android-powered device.

Other reports have previously claimed that Google talked with media companies about licensing content for an internet TV service that aims to stream traditional TV programming over the internet. Such discussions could have delayed Google's attempt at launching the product.