  Google ditching Google TV branding, wants to invade the living room with Android TV instead

Google is preparing to kill-off its three-year-old Google TV brand, which has struggled to gain traction among partners and customers. GigaOm, citing manufacturers in the industry, reports that Google is no longer selling its software for the living room as Google TV but as Android TV.

The move to Android TV could potentially allow manufacturers to add custom software on top of an Android-based TV software, much like it does with Android on phones and tablets.

The publication backs up its sources with some pretty substantive info as to how this has already been happening in the TV industry in recent months. It's been a while since we've heard word of Google TV in marketing. Members of the Google TV team have already begun dropping the name in their online bios for Android TV too.

At the launch of Sony's Bravia TV, Sony refrained from mentioning the Google TV brand. It simply said its product “brings the full power of Google services to your TV”. The same went for LG when it showed off new devices at IBC in Amsterdam as having “the latest Google services for TV”.

It was only a matter of time before Google dropped the name, as it's been plagued with pretty negative feedback since it launched in October 2010. Google has yet to confirm the name change, but with what partners are saying, it doesn't sound like it will be long.