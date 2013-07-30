  Chromecast to offer support from Vimeo, Redbox Instant, HBO Go and Plex?

Chromecast currently offers a dedicated Cast button for only Netflix and YouTube, but a new report has claimed that support for more popular services is possibly on the way.

A Vimeo executive apparently told GigaOm on Tuesday that the video-sharing website is looking forward to offering Chromecast support in future products. GigaOm also claimed that Redbox Instant - a video-streaming service jointly provided by US carrier Verizon and Coinstar subsidiary Redbox - would also soon support Chromecast.

There were additional ambiguous hints about Chromecast support coming from HBO. A spokesperson for the company said talks were ongoing with Google, but HBO had "nothing definite to offer on timing”. HBO currently offers an HBO Go app for iOS, Apple TV and Android, and it includes HBO content available for streaming in standard or high definition.

It's worth noting that an HBO subscription service is not available in the UK because of an exclusive content agreement with Sky. So it's unlikely the UK would also get HBO Go support for Chromecast.

On top of everything, Plex tweeted recently that it had "lots of interest in Chromecast" and even ordered a few after Google unveiled the product last week. Plex is a media player centre available for Mac OS X, Linux and Microsoft Windows.

Chromecast is a $35 digital media-streaming adapter that plugs into the HDMI port of an HDTV and streams audio/video content over Wi-Fi. It launched alongside a three-month Netflix promotion, but Google quickly cancelled the Netflix deal due to overwhelming demand for the Chromecast.