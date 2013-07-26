  Google to continue foray into living room with secretive set-top box powered by Android?

The month of July should just be called "Google Television" month.

Even more television-related news emerged on Thursday in connection with Google. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous people briefed on the device, Google has a secretive and unreported prototype of a set-top box similar to Apple TV and Roku.

Google's Andy Rubin apparently gave private demonstrations of the device at CES 2013 in January, showing off its Android OS and Hangouts functionality as core features. The box even had a video camera and motion sensor. Other features included the ability to stream YouTube videos and access Google Play store, Netflix and Pandora content.

Reports earlier in the month said Google was in talks with media companies about licensing content for an internet TV service that aims to stream traditional TV programming over the internet. The California company also launched Chromecast on Wednesday, which is a 2-inch dongle that beams video from a mobile device to an HDTV.

The launch of Chromecast spurred rumours that Google planned to kill off its fledgeling Google TV product, but a Google executive confirmed on Thursday that Google TV is alive and well and would soon support Chromecast.

Google initially planned to launch its mystery set-top box at Google I/O in May, so it's not clear if Google went with Chromecast instead, simply decided to explore other television-relation options or is still developing the Android-powered device.