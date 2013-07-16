  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Google TV news

Google follows Apple's lead seeking partnerships for online TV service

|
  Google follows Apple's lead seeking partnerships for online TV service
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

On the heels of Apple reportedly shopping an ad-skipping feature for its premium TV service, a new report has claimed that Google is also pitching an online TV service to media companies.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday - citing people familiar with the matter - that Google is in talks with media companies about licensing content for an Internet TV service. The over-the-top service apparently differs from services like Netflix, because Google aims to stream traditional TV programming over the Internet.

Google essentially wants consumers to surf through conventional channels just as they would normally. This would contrast with the company's existing Google TV product, though, which has attempted to supersede traditional cable with on-demand content from Internet sources.

Read: Apple shops ad-skipping feature for premium TV service to media execs

Although the report doesn't specify which media companies Google has approached in recent months, Google has apparently provided a demonstration of the product to programmers at least once. Google has also tried to pitch its TV service in the past - but discussions fell flat. However, due to the changing market and additional talks with major players like Apple and Intel, television providers are more willing and interested in streaming.

Read: Google Fiber's awesome Internet speeds coming to Austin, Texas next

There's no word on whether Google will be able to ink a licensing deal, but the company does have experience in the TV sector with its Google TV platform and new television service that's bundled with Google Fiber in select US states. Let's also not forget YouTube - Google's most successful Internet TV product to date.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments