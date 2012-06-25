  Google TV: pre-order now for July release

You will soon be able to transform your TV into a full-fledged internet browser. Google and Sony’s collaboration for the first Google TV internet player will be available to buy from UK shops in July.

The Sony NS7-GS7 will be the first Google TV device outside of the UK offering consumers full access to the Google Chrome browser.

Available to pre-order now, the television internet player will officially go on-sale on 16 July. Sync the box to your TV and web pages and YouTube will be able to be accessed via a remote that sports both a touch pad and one side and a full Qwerty keypad the other. You’ll also be able to use your voice to search via the Blu-ray Disc Player with Google TV.

By downloading Google’s Media Remote app, consumers will also be able to use their smartphone and tablet devices as a remote control for their Google TV, while the box provides full access to an array of apps via the Google Play store.

Pocket-lint recently got to spend some time with Google’s latest hurrah into the world of televisions. You can cheek out our hands-on by clicking here.

Have you pre-ordered Google's Sony NS7-GS7? Tell us why in the comments below.