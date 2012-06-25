  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Google TV news

Google TV: pre-order now for July release

|
  Google TV: pre-order now for July release
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

You will soon be able to transform your TV into a full-fledged internet browser. Google and Sony’s collaboration for the first Google TV internet player will be available to buy from UK shops in July. 

The Sony NS7-GS7 will be the first Google TV device outside of the UK offering consumers full access to the Google Chrome browser.

Available to pre-order now, the television internet player will officially go on-sale on 16 July. Sync the box to your TV and web pages and YouTube will be able to be accessed via a remote that sports both a touch pad and one side and a full Qwerty keypad the other. You’ll also be able to use your voice to search via the Blu-ray Disc Player with Google TV.

By downloading Google’s Media Remote app, consumers will also be able to use their smartphone and tablet devices as a remote control for their Google TV, while the box provides full access to an array of apps via the Google Play store. 

Pocket-lint recently got to spend some time with Google’s latest hurrah into the world of televisions. You can cheek out our hands-on by clicking here.

Have you pre-ordered Google's Sony NS7-GS7? Tell us why in the comments below.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments