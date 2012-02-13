Google TV gets swanky YouTube app update

Google has announced several major improvements to its YouTube application for Google TV. Released "in the next few days", the updated app will offer faster navigation and access to YouTube channel pages.

The company says the application will be a lot smoother to use and offer several new features, including Discover, which has a browsable menu of channels, all through different categories, such as Comedy, Gaming, Science & Education and Sports. And the channel pages themselves can be accessed so that you can subscribe and watch playlists and popular video content.

When watching a video on a channel, there will also be a new menu overlay that will allow you to access other content instantly from the same user. You will also be able to give content a thumbs up or post comments that will also be seen on the web version .

The new YouTube Google TV application will be appearing on the Android Market very soon.