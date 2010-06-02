  1. Home
Android TV spotted at Computex

Taiwanese TV manufacturer Heran has displayed an Android-powered TV during the Computex convention in its home country. And, although it’s far from being a retail product, it does give us a glimpse of where TV manufacturers might take things in the near future.

The unit on display is a 52-inch model, although the company also has a demo of a smaller 42-inch pre-production unit. Both models have Wi-Fi connectivity, and we are told that you could stream web-based video over it directly to the TV set.

Heran has set up both TVs to run split-screen, showing various usage models. Although being able to watch TV and browse the Web at the same time might be handy at times, the company's integration didn’t appear to be anywhere near as good as that of Google TV.

It'll be interesting to see whether the adoption of an Android OS might catch on with other manufacturers.

