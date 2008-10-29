CNN International launches on Freeview
|
Nuts TV is no longer going to be available in Freeview, but in its place CNN International is going to be broadcast.
The spin-off of the IPC Media men's weekly magazine is still going to run online, but has now been axed from both Freeview and Sky.
Dee Forbes, TBS senior vice-president and general manager, told Media Week: "In an increasingly crowded TV market for this demographic, it's vital that TBS and IPC play to our respective strengths".
"And for Nuts TV the future is in the fast-growing world of online. Having already attracted large communities within its social networking sites, it makes sense for Nuts TV to continue in this vein."
