  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Freeview TV news

CNN International launches on Freeview

|
  CNN International launches on Freeview

Nuts TV is no longer going to be available in Freeview, but in its place CNN International is going to be broadcast.

The spin-off of the IPC Media men's weekly magazine is still going to run online, but has now been axed from both Freeview and Sky.

Dee Forbes, TBS senior vice-president and general manager, told Media Week: "In an increasingly crowded TV market for this demographic, it's vital that TBS and IPC play to our respective strengths".

"And for Nuts TV the future is in the fast-growing world of online. Having already attracted large communities within its social networking sites, it makes sense for Nuts TV to continue in this vein."

PopularIn TV
  1. Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
  2. What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
  3. Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
  4. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
  1. Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
  2. Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
  3. Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
  4. Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
  5. Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness

Comments