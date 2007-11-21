Ofcom announces HD Freeview proposal
Ofcom has announced proposals for a significant "upgrade" of DTT TV (the platform on which Freeview operates) in the UK.
The proposed upgrade will create capacity and allow for high definition television channels on Freeview as early as 2009.
Of the new channels, some could be high definition although this would mean consumers needing to upgrade to a new HD-capable Freeview box, and make sure they have an HD TV in order to benefit from the improved image.
In a joint statement, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Five said they had signed a "non-binding memorandum of understanding" pledging to launch HD services between 2009 and 2012.
It has always been bandwidth that's been seen as the problem in piping high-def Freeview through to consumer's loungers, but apparently via a combo of new tech and "efficiency improvements", Ofcom believes the capacity "could, in time, more than double".
