Sharp TU-R160HA PVR with Freeview Playback announced

Sharp Electronics has updated its digital television recorder and introduced the TU-R160HA.

The new model supports the latest Freeview Playback status for the most up-to-the-minute, one-touch recording features with an eight-day TV guide.

The TU-R10HA upgrades the original model launched by Sharp by offering a series recording feature - "series link" at the simple push of a button.

Freeview Playback allows viewers to record more than 40 free digital TV channels and so each member of the family can create their own TV schedule.

Other Freeview Playback features include a favourites list, schedule tracking, split recording and multiple/alternative timer record, as well as live pause.

The TU-R10HA offers twin tuners, a 160GB hard drive, twin SCART connectivity and Picture in Picture functionality.

The TU-R160HA is currently on sale for around £160.

