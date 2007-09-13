  Alba QUICK2VIEW set-top box, cheap and easy Freeview

Alba has launched the QUICK2VIEW Digital Set Top Box providing Freeview TV and radio on existing television sets - clearly aiming it at idiots, sorry, technophobes.

Certainly affordable at £19.99, it's easy to use, with a Quick Start Guide printed on the actual product box so folk can see how simple it is to install before they buy.

The digital channels tune in automatically so they're up and running within minutes of connecting the box to the TV.

On-screen menus are clear and legible and Alba has included a really easy to follow User Guide that has been written with the help of Plain English Campaign and bears their "Crystal Mark" of excellence.

To support the consumer even further, there's a QUICK2VIEW website providing both written and spoken guidance.

Stockists will include Sainsbury's, Tesco, Matalan and Littlewoods.