Maplin launches 8-inch LCD Freeview DVB-TV in UK

Maplin Electronics is this week unveiling its new 8-inch LCD Freeview DVB-TV in the UK.

Designed for those who want to catch up with their favourite TV shows no matter where they are, the new portable LCD Freeview DVB-TV from Maplin Electronics offers both digital and analogue viewing across the UK.

The unit will be able to store up to 1000 channels and comes with an electronic programme guide via the models software interface.

The unit will come supplied with remote control, Earphones, AC Adaptor, Car Adaptor, Digital TV Antenna, base Support.

The units TFT 8-inch screen can also be used as a camcorder editing and playback screen, a security camera screen or a computer monitor.

Costing £199.99, the LCD Freeview DVB-TV is available exclusively from Maplin Electronics at over 100 stores across the UK.

