(Pocket-lint) - The PBS America player is now available in the UK, as part of the Freeview Play line-up of free on demand TV services.

It is currently rolling out across all Freeview Play-enabled TVs and devices, and offers documentary, factual and arts programming to stream.

It includes content like Frontline and the many series on American history by renowned filmmaker Ken Burns.

"We are thrilled to be PBS America's launch partner in the UK," said the chief commercial officer for Freeview Play, Deep Halder.

"We are now home to eleven on-demand players, with over 95 per cent of the UK’s most watched programming, alongside new exclusive titles, all for free. There has never been a better time to become a Freeview Play viewer."

Freeview Play also offers access to on demand and catch-up content through BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Legend, STV Player, POP Player, and BBC Sounds. You can click backwards through the Freeview electronic programme guide on your TV and start shows you may have missed.

Alternatively, the services can be found through the Explore Freeview Play interface on Channel 100.

It is available across many digital TVs and free-to-air set-top-boxes in the UK. You can check if your device is included in the manufacturers list in Freeview's product list.

Writing by Rik Henderson.