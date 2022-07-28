(Pocket-lint) - The Explore Freeview Play app for smart TVs has been updated with a fresh new look, an additional box sets section, and expanded recommendation genres.

There's also now the ability to curate wishlists in a new My Shows area.

The new design swaps a white background for a darker theme, with imagery being expanded to showcase the content more.

A dedicated box sets section has been added and can be navigated to via the menu bar at the top of the screen. There you will find full series to binge on from across Freeview's partners, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV Play. By putting the box sets in the same place, it makes it easier to find the shows and seasons you want to watch without having to go into each app individually.

Freeview's search and recommendation tools have been improve in Explore Freeview Play too. You now get recommended shows across several additional genres, including food, music and arts, science and nature, and History. They are added to the existing recommendations lineup in comedy, drama, entertainment, etc.

"We are continually evolving and adding new free features so we can provide excellent value to consumers," said Freeview Play's Owen Jenkinson.

Explore Freeview Play is easily accessible through channel 100 on Freeview Play-enabled smart TVs.

Writing by Rik Henderson.