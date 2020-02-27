Freeview Play coming to Android TV smart sets at last

Freeview has announced a partnership with Google that will finally bring its Freeview Play platform to televisions powered by Android TV.

That means that Android TV users will be able to launch catch-up and on-demand services straight from the EPG.

Freeview Play links live Freeview digital TV channels with BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites. When any of their supported shows are clicked on once a user has scrolled backwards through the electronic programme guide, they will open in the respective streaming app automatically.

This has been available on other smart TV platforms for a while, but will be new to sets sporting Android TV.

New TVs with the functionality built in will launch "soon".

"This deal highlights the importance of both live and on demand content for British viewers. We are delighted that with Freeview Play, Android TV will provide access to the very best TV shows to even more people without the need of a subscription," said the CEO of Freeview's parent company Digital UK, Jonathan Thompson.

It is not yet know whether the partnership could eventually result in Freeview Play functionality being brought to Android TV set-top-boxes, such as the Nvidia Shield TV.

However, it is unlikely considering the live channels element of the service is generally delivered over an aerial connection, not through streaming.