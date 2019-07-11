UK-based Manhattan's latest box is a £170 4K Freeview Play recorder

The Manhattan T3-R is a new Freeview Play recorder that enables you to pause and rewind 85 Freeview channels - plus you can get on-demand content from all the catchup services that are also on Freeview including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All Four, Demand 5 and more.

The main £169 box has a 500GB capacity giving you around 300 hours of recording time - although a 1TB version is also available for £30 more, predictably giving you 600 hours. Manhattan's message is that it's possible to ditch your pay TV services without compromising on the quality of your set-top box.

While the T3-R doesn't have access to subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video at present, it does have YouTube and YouTube Kids apps so it's possible that other apps could be added in the future.

You can easily find and save on demand programmes using the Freeview Play interface ojn the box and, naturally, the system will recommend shows based on your viewing. There's also a Watchlist feature which enables you to store all your on-demand TV in one place, regardless of which player they come from.

Manhattan TV says it's now the largest UK-owned set-top box maker. It previously produced an HD recorder, the T2-R as well as other Freeview and Freesat boxes. The T3-R comes with a two-year warranty.