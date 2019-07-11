  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Freeview TV news

UK-based Manhattan's latest box is a £170 4K Freeview Play recorder

|
Manhattan UK-based Manhattan's latest box is a £170 4K Freeview Play recorder
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9

- A one-box solution for those who don't want subscription TV

The Manhattan T3-R is a new Freeview Play recorder that enables you to pause and rewind 85 Freeview channels - plus you can get on-demand content from all the catchup services that are also on Freeview including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All Four, Demand 5 and more.

squirrel_widget_160698

The main £169 box has a 500GB capacity giving you around 300 hours of recording time - although a 1TB version is also available for £30 more, predictably giving you 600 hours. Manhattan's message is that it's possible to ditch your pay TV services without compromising on the quality of your set-top box. 

ManhattanUK-based Manhattan has a new £170 4K Freeview Play recorder image 2

While the T3-R doesn't have access to subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video at present, it does have YouTube and YouTube Kids apps so it's possible that other apps could be added in the future. 

You can easily find and save on demand programmes using the Freeview Play interface ojn the box and, naturally, the system will recommend shows based on your viewing. There's also a Watchlist feature which enables you to store all your on-demand TV in one place, regardless of which player they come from.

Manhattan TV says it's now the largest UK-owned set-top box maker. It previously produced an HD recorder, the T2-R as well as other Freeview and Freesat boxes. The T3-R comes with a two-year warranty.

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
HBO Max: Price, release date, shows and movie lineup, and other features
Sky to show the Cricket World Cup final on free-to-air TV now England are through
How to get Taylor Swift's Prime Day concert on demand
UK-based Manhattan's latest box is a £170 4K Freeview Play recorder
Panasonic GX800 4K TV review: LCD lushness