  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Freeview TV news

Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes

|
Freeview Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Freeview is due to get some serious investment from the BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Arqiva, part of the Digital UK group, that will see some big changes introduced to the connected service to turn it into a hybrid platform. 

The money will be pumped into Freeview over the next five years, with the first big change coming in the form of a mobile app. The app will act as a hub where users can watch live TV on smartphones and tablets, as well as content from all the catch-up services available through the Freeview Play platform. 

This means the Freeview app could potentially be more useful than the Sky Q app, as it will be one of the only places you can watch content from all the major catch-up services in one place. 

Other updates to the Freeview Play platform will eventually include a restart function that will let you watch a programme from the start if you happen to tune in after it's already started. This sort of functionality is already available through BBC iPlayer, and it's this link with Freeview Play that will allow the feature to be moved across. 

Freeview also plans to introduce a much-improved voice search and a better EPG that will make it easier to navigate. 

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Digital UK, said of the changes: "As the UK’s TV landscape becomes increasingly impacted by global players, this new commitment from our shareholders is a major boost for UK viewers. Building on this spirit of collaboration, we will not only safeguard free-to-view TV but reinvent it for a new age of viewing."  

PopularIn TV
  1. Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
  2. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  3. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  4. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  5. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  1. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  2. What is Dolby Atmos?
  3. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  4. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  5. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
Comments