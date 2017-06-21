  1. Home
Freeview Explore serves up the best daily on-demand content

Freeview Play has a brand new feature that will highlight the best content available on-demand from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, UKTV Play and any future broadcasters that partner up with the Freeview service.

Appearing as a separate tab in the main Freeview Play menu, Freeview Explore will split content into 10 different genres: Factual, Lifestyle, Movies, Sport, Comedy, Drama & Soaps, Entertainment, Kids, All and a seasonal category such as Christmas or Halloween.

The recommended content that appears in these tabs isn't determined by your viewing habits, though, something that many other services do. Instead, the content is determined by the broadcasters themselves, so should effectively be able to push more niche content onto your TV, rather than just the big shows that algorithms would say you should like.

A Help & Alerts feature will be rolled out in the coming months too, and this will give users access to instructional videos, news and information on platform updates.

Freeview Explore will roll out on Freeview Play TVs and set-top boxes this month, so keep your eyes peeled for an update.

