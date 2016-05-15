Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: F1 Spanish Grand Prix, The Hollow Crown and more

When looking for something to watch it's worth remembering that with Freeview Play you can easily find shows that have been on in the last seven days, without having to go through a multitude of different streaming apps.

TVs, set-top-boxes and other entertainment kit that support Freeview Play offer the option to scroll back through the electronic programme guide and catch-up on shows you might have missed.

Just find something that strikes your eye, click on it in the EPG and it will open in each channel's dedicated app and play.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

It works just as well for shows you are already aware of and if you don't know what you're looking for specifically. If it's the latter for you, here are some of our suggestions from the week just gone.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

After two semi-finals, both of which also being available to catch-up with on Freeview Play, the final 26 contestants battled it out to be crowned the 2016 winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.

If you missed the live broadcast, now's your chance to catch up with the ultra-camp goings on.

As part of the BBC's Shakespeare season, Ben Elton has crafted his finest period comedy since Blackadder.

David Mitchell (Peep Show) takes on the role of the bard with gusto and there are many more laughs throughout one episode than most of Elton's more recent sitcoms put together.

The Hollow Crown series covers several of Shakespeare's royal plays and the latest to air is Henry VI Part 2.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Dr Strange), this screen adaptation is also shown as part of the BBC's bard festival and brings big budget effects and production values to one of the more enduring of his historical plays.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, The Almost Impossible Gameshow proudly wears its silliness on its sleeve.

Now in its second series, contestants must overcome bonkers physical challenges in order to win a feeble trophy. Much to our amusement.

Above we feature the latest in a long line of British sitcoms in Upstart Crow, but let us not forget the classics.

On the Buses is regularly screened on ITV 3 and with comedy legend Stephen Lewis passing away towards the end of last year, this serves as a fantastic reminder of how good he was as Inspector Blakey.

Based on a series of tweets and subsequently books written by friend of Pocket-lint, tech writer Rob Temple, Very British Problems returns for a second season and you can catch up with it on 4Seven.

Celebrities, such as James Cordon, recall situations and stories that would only affect us Brits.

Nico Rosberg is literally racing away from the pack in the hunt to be the Formula One world champion in 2016. Can Lewis Hamilton win his first race in over 100 days and make up some of the ground?

Qualification was shown live on Saturday, with the race on Sunday. Now's your chance to catch up with the lot.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play. Click here to find out more.