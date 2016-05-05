  1. Home
Did you know you now get Channel 5 HD on Freeview?

- Channel 5 added to HD line-up

- Available on EPG at 105

As of yesterday, Channel 5 HD is now in the line-up of free-to-air high definition stations. It has been added to the Freeview electronic programme guide and is available to all TVs, set-top-boxes and entertainment devices that support Freeview HD.

Freeview HD viewers can find it on channel listing 105.

The high definition version of the UK's fifth major terrestrial TV channel has been available on other platforms, including Sky, Virgin Media and YouView, but Freeview viewers have only been able to watch Channel 5 content in standard definition until now.

Freeview boss Guy North also suggests that more HD channels will be launched in the future. "Freeview aims to provide the best in British TV to audiences free from subscription, and Channel 5 HD is a fantastic addition to our high definition line-up," he said.

"Our HD offering continues to grow with the biggest channels and I'm sure Channel 5 HD will prove hugely popular with viewers."

You should already be able to access the free HD version of Channel 5 but if not, try rescanning for extra digital channels on your box or television.

Channel 5 carries shows such as Gotham, the return of The X-Files, and a wide selection of kids TV on Milkshake in the mornings, so there should be plenty of HD content to watch.

