Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Peaky Blinders, MasterChef and more

Freeview Play TVs, set-top-boxes and other entertainment kit give you the option to scroll back through the electronic programme guide and catch-up on shows you might have missed the previous week.

All you have to do it click on the show and it will open in each channel's dedicated app and play.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

Of course, with so much control and content at your fingertips the choice of what to watch can be overwhelming. That's why we've put together a handy list of the best of the last seven days for you to check out. Just navigate backwards on the Freeview Play EPG to check them out.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

Birmingham-based gangster tale Peaky Blinders returns for a third season, with the first episode screening on Wednesday. That means you can catch-up with the explosive beginning of what is shaping up to be the most tense and exciting series yet.

It stars Hollywood heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Paddy Considine, so you can be guaranteed of the acting quality.

The 2016 MasterChef winner was crowned this week so now's your chance to catch up on the final of one of the most enduring reality TV shows around.

A word of warning though, you might not want to watch it while you eat a microwave meal for one. Every mouthful will taste more and more like sawdust as you see what the final contestants cook up.

A well timed repeat of BBC archive footage of Bowie in action, The Genius of David Bowie shows us exactly why he continues to be mourned by fans around the world.

It also features performances by artists connected to him in some way, either through songs he wrote or simply friends. These include Mott the Hoople, Lulu, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed.

With a third series currently in production, BBC Four is reshowing the second and the feature length special that preceded it.

The gritty crime drama has been a big critical hit, with Welsh and English language versions being made simultaneously. It's now on episode three, which you can catch up on this week.

Another reality series to reach its conclusion this week was Drive. Celebrities, including Johnny Vegas, Professor Green, Ella Eyre and Angus Dayton, raced each other across a number of different disciplines, with the grand final now available on catch-up.

If you want to see who took the gong in the final races, here's your chance.

Pawn Stars can be described as a cross between Antiques Roadshow and a televised version of eBay.

Set in the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, the reality TV show mainly focuses on items brought in by customers, who are willing to part with them if the price is right. However, it also follows the lives of the Harrison family who own the store, along with employee Austin Russell.

E4 is the home of the series based on Marvel Comics' S.H.I.E.L.D. organisation, which is now well into its third season.

The latest episodes air each Sunday, but as it is nearing the end of the series you might want to simply grab a taste to see if you fancy picking up a box set of previous showings.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play. Click here to find out more.