Freeview Play to get even better with UKTV support

UKTV, which runs British channels Dave, Yesterday, Really and Drama, is adding its app to those that work with Freeview Play - the free digital TV catch-up TV service.

It effectively means that owners of Freeview Play-enabled TVs or set-top-boxes will be able to catch-up with UKTV content just by scrolling backwards through the electronic programme guide.

Support is being added in the next three months and will be in place before one of UKTV's biggest shows hits Dave later in the year; an all-new season of Red Dwarf - season 11 - is tipped for a summer release.

Other shows that will be available through the service include Dave Gorman's Modern Life is Goodish, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and a bit of a guilty pleasure for us, Storage Hunters UK.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming and how can I get it?

The UKTV Play app will be available across all Freeview Play devices and as well as boot as soon as catch-up content is accessed through the EPG, it will offer collections of shows organised by themes and moods. Users can also view their history and resume playback on any unfinished stream.

UKTV Play is also available across a host of other devices, including Amazon Fire TV, YouView, Virgin Media, iOS, Android and PC.