Freeview Play release date revealed, coming with Panasonic TVs first

Freeview has announced when the first devices to sport Freeview Play will start to hit the market. It is coming in October.

The first sets to be launched with Freeview Play on board are coming from Panasonic. Its 2015 line-up of Viera TVs, which have been available for a few months, will feature the free service after a software update. They will then be able to easily access catch-up content from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and, at a later date, Channel 5 in the Freeview electronic guide.

All you need to do is scroll back through the EPG and you'll be able to launch the streamed versions of shows you've missed without having to go into individual apps, such as BBC iPlayer or All 4, manually.

Channel 5 programming is still available through the Demand 5 app, but it will launch as part of the scroll back catch-up service soon after the initial wave.

The Panasonic TVs that will carry the service to begin with are the Viera sets with the model numbers CX680, CX700, CX802 and CR852.

Other manufacturers will follow with Freeview Play devices, including digital recorders from the likes of Humax, Manhatten TV and Vestel. Panasonic will be releasing Freeview Play Blu-ray players too. Additional TV manufacturers that support the service will be announced in due course.