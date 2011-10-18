  Freeview HD TV Guide app now on Android and iPad in time for final digital switchover

24 October 2012 (a year on Monday) marks the last day in the extensive digital television switchover process as the final analogue TV signal is due to be turned off, and Freeview, the UK's free TV service is celebrating the "one year to go" anniversary with a new version of its Freeview HD TV Guide application for iPhone. In addition, it has created native versions for iPad and Android tablets and smartphones, all of which are now available to download for free.

The new app is, at its heart, a simple TV planner, listing the shows for all of the channels you'd find on a Freeview HD set-top-box. However, there's a few bells and whistles that elevate it above the back end of a copy of The Radio Times.

For starters, you can share shows with friends on Facebook, Twitter and by email through the app. Plus, you can mark certain shows as your favourites, allowing you to find broadcast times through one easy menu. The calendar reminder option will also alert you when a show you've flagged is on, no matter the date or whether it is beyond the initial 7-day EPG's reach.

The app downloads all information so you can use it to browse offline, and it'll also flood you with suggestions of what to watch if you're at a loss. And a new trending feature allows users to see the most talked about TV programmes on Twitter.

"Freeview aims to offer the best subscription-free TV service possible and the upgrade of our Freeview HD TV Guide app underlines this," says Adrian Mack, new media manager at Freeview. "We want as many of our viewers to be able to benefit from the new features, with the Android and tablet market opening doors to an even wider audience – as well as offering new features such as the personalised recommendations to new and existing users."

The new version of the Freeview HD TV Guide is available from the App Store and Android Market.

Do you know somebody who still uses an analogue TV? And will they be getting a Freeview STB? Let us know in the comments below...