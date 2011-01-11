ITV+1 to broadcast on Freeview

Freeview has announced that it will begin broadcasting ITV+1 on 11 January, on channel 33.

The move comes on a day when the terrestrial channel announced major a major reshuffle behind the scenes to bring creative and commercial activities together.

Like Liverpool FC, ITV has brought in a Dalglish to run the ship - although it's not King Kenny - but Simon Daglish, who comes in with former Channel 5 sales director Kelly Williams as part of the station's "Transformation Plan", which aims to make its online and commercial division more profitable.

ITV+1 does exactly what it says on the tin. No, not making every mundane ITV show a tiny bit better, but by broadcasting its content an hour later.

ITV2+1 is being moved to a new multiplex (and a new channel number, 27) on Freeview and will change from a 24 hour channel to a part-time channel, broadcast between 7pm and 4am.

If you receive your Freeview service from a relay transmitter and live in a region which has completed digital switchover, ITV1+1 will replace your current ITV2+1 channel.

You may need to retune your Freeview box to get the new channel.