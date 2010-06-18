  AVerTV Volar Black HD A850: Freeview on the go

AVerMedia, manufacturer of a range of USB TV Tuners and a company that has a nonchalant disregard to the grammatical establishment of upper and lower case letters, has announced the UK launch of its AVerTV Volar Black HD A850 USB tuner.

The A850 is a DVB-T1 tuner with a foldable high-gain aerial onboard, meaning that you don't need to plug in an exterior aerial to receive your favourite Freeview channels.

It comes with full PVR functionality as well as an EPG, digital teletext and it supports up to 1080i HD TV viewing and H.264 and MPEG-2 recording. There's also a picture in picture function in case you want to take in more than one channel.

Rob Livings, AVerMedia sales and marketing boss said:

“The A850 is a stylish product with looks that complement the most advanced laptops and netbooks, yet with all the TV tuner features that users expect. The antenna that’s included in the package also gives the best possible TV reception, wherever the user is".

Officially, the AVerTV Volar Black HD A850 USB tuner is now available in the UK with a RRP of £29.99, although we've found it a bit cheaper on Amazon for £25.78.