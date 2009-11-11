Packard Bell announces oneTwo touchscreen all-in-one desktop PCs

Packard Bell has announced its oneTwo series of all-in-one touchscreen Windows 7 desktop PCs that offer a digital TV tuner built-in.



The all-in-one devices, with a "space-saving design and a single power-cord" combine a PC and a TV in a 20-inch 1600 x 900 resolution or 23-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display.



Offering Windows 7 and boasting the new OS's multi-touch touchscreen experience, the PCs get Packard Bell's "TouchPortal" interface for all kinds of touchscreen fun and frolics.



The deskops offer up to six USB ports, a 5-in-1 card reader, an integrated webcam, jacks for audio in and out while graphics options comes in with either integrated graphics from Intel or discrete graphics, both supporting Microsoft DirectX10.



The oneTwo L boasts an Intel Core 2 Quad processor, an e-sata port, a slot in ODD, and 5.1-channel surround sound via the integrated 5 Watt stereo speaker system as well as an optional Blu-ray drive.



The oneTwo M is now available starting from £599, while the oneTwo L - also available now - gets an estimated street price starting from £899.