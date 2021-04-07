  1. Home
You can now Zoom on Portal TV

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
- Already available on Portal, Portal+ and Portal Mini

(Pocket-lint) - Zoom is now available on Facebook's Portal TV, so you can talk via to the hugely popular video calling app from the comfort of your sofa.

It was previously introduced to other Facebook Portal devices, including the original, Portal+ and Portal Mini in October last year. Now the device that plugs into your telly can make Zoom calls too.

GoToMeeting has been added too, so those who use it while working at home can now use the service on a bigger screen.

Of course, some may prefer to continue to use Facebook's own video calling service through their Portal TV device, and that's fine. By adding Zoom though, it is offering choice so you can keep connected with friends, family or colleagues across multiple platforms without needing multiple devices.

Facebook added Netflix to the device last year too. Hopefully, more apps will follow soon.

The Portal TV features an AI-powered smart camera than pans and zooms automatically as you move around the room. It also has a multi-microphone set-up so calls are clear and distortion-free (internet bandwidth depending).

It plugs into a TV through HDMI and also comes with a suite of child-friendly, interactive story books.You can find out more in our full review here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
