Facebook Portal gets Netflix and Zoom

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook has added support for Netflix to its Portal TV device, with the previously promised Zoom video calling app now also available on Portal, Portal+ and Portal Mini.

Netflix has been added to expand the Portal TV streaming services list, which already includes Amazon Prime Video and, in the US, Showtime and Sling TV. The latest service is available in "all countries where Portal is sold": Australia, Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, United Kingdom and the States.

A new remote will also be available, featuring one-touch buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and Facebook Watch. It will ship with new Portal TV units and will be available separately in the "coming weeks".

Zoom on Portal had been teased in August but is now available. It can display up to 25 people on screen at once and is again available wherever Portal is sold.

Other new additions include new stories for the Story Time Library, including Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma's Purse.

AR versions of some Dr Suess classics are coming this fall, including Hop on Pop and There's a Wocket in my Pocket!

Portal is available now in several forms - it provides an easy video calling service on dedicated devices and through a TV add-on.

Writing by Rik Henderson.