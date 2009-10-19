  Elgato EyeTV pulled from App Store

Elgato, a company that makes TV watching software for Macs, released an iPhone application at the end of September which allowed users to watch live television and previously made from their handset when in range of a Wi-Fi connection.

Except that it also did something else. The company accidentally left in code that'd allow users to stream video over 3G connections too - a feature that it had just been using for testing purposes. That broke Apple's rules, so within hours of the feature being noticed the app had disappeared from the App Store.

Elgato told Pocket-lint: "Some test code that enabled live TV streaming over the cellular network was accidentally left in the the EyeTV App. Apple requested that we remove the code since their agreement with AT&T does not allow redirecting TV signals over the cellular network".

"The code was removed and a 1.0.1 version of the EyeTV app was submitted. We expect EyeTV to return to the App Store when the 1.0.1 version is approved".

And return it did - very quickly and in its original rule-breaking 1.0.0 form. Previously downloaded copies haven't been remotely removed from handsets by Apple, either. Instead of the normally hardline approach that Apple takes towards its App Store, it's showing uncharacteristic kindness.

Elgato expects the old version currently on the store to get replaced with 1.0.1 as soon as it's approved, and we wouldn't be surprised if Apple forced a software update on 1.0.0 owners when that happens. Still, it seems like the icy heart of the App Store has melted just a little.