Macworld2008: Elgato Systems announces EyeTV 3

Elgato Systems has announced EyeTV 3, an update to its EyeTV television software.

In addition to a new user interface, the software offers an extended program guide featuring intelligent searching and recording functionality and new network features.

The software has been updated for Leopard, with Cover Flow viewing options, a timeline display and a redesign of the semi-transparent on-screen menu.

On the networking side of things, EyeTV Archives can now be shared with other users in your local network just like iTunes and iPhoto libraries.

Wi-Fi access, which enables watching recorded TV shows via wireless network on iPhone or iPod Touch, now supports

additional smartphones.

Other tweaks include "Smart Playlists", which group recorded TV shows using flexible search criteria, the video editor has been integrated into the player window as an overlay, and the results of channel scans can now be saved and restored.

A full version of EyeTV 3 is available for £59.95, while owners of EyeTV 2 can obtain the upgrade at a reduced price of £29.95.