EE is offering 'BT Sport in a Box' including a Google Chromecast

(Pocket-lint) - EE has announced a special offer on BT Sport access - which it is dubbing ‘BT Sport in a Box’.

Available to EE pay monthly customers, the box is available for £45 and includes three months’ access to the BT Sport app with inclusive data, three months large screen access (that means you can put it on your TV) and an inclusive Google Chromecast. EE says the package is worth "at least £75".

EE normally offers three months free BT Sport to pay monthly customers, so if you haven't taken it out already it'll be automatically added to your BT Sport in a Box package, giving you six months’ access. As is usual you'll be charged for access after that time, but it's on a standard 30-day subscription so you can stop the offer at any time.

The bundle gives you access to the full line-up of BT Sport channels: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN, and their HD versions (so not Ultra HD on BT Sport Ultimate). The basic Chromecast doesn't support Ultra HD anyway - you need the Chromecast Ultra for that.

BT's roster of sporting action includes all UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League games - great as both competitions conclude this month - plus selected Premier League, FA Cup and plenty of Gallagher Premiership Rugby which also resumes this month.

Writing by Dan Grabham.