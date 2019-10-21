The Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in November, celebrating products across 19 categories from smartphones and tablets to wearables and TVs.

Most categories have six nominees, whittled down from the hundreds of devices we have reviewed in full at some point in the last 12 months and there are some excellent contenders.

As usual, we have delivered, and will continue to deliver, a series of features, with one for each category detailing the nominees and what the category itself is focused on. Previous features have presented the nominees for Best Game, Best Speaker and Best Laptop, among several others.

Here we are looking at the nominees for Best TV 2019 which considers all the leading televisions on the market. As with all the categories, it's a tough competition and there can only be one winner.

The Short Listed nominees for Best TV 2019 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great TVs above you think should win the Best TV award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best TV 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.