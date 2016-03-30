  1. Home
EE TV Recordings To Go enables mobile viewing, takes fight to Sky Q

- Take recorded programmes with you on the move

- Watch any recorded content at any time

- Watch for as long as you like

EE TV was ahead of its time in many ways when it launched in 2014, offering a number of features that until recently, weren’t available on any other TV platform.

Not one to shy away from new features, EE TV has just added a great new option, called Recordings To Go. The name should reveal what this is all about, but it essentially means you can take your recordings with you, something that Sky Q also offers as a headline feature. 

Within the new EPG, or via the updated app, you'll be able to designate programmes that you want to set as Recordings To Go and these will be synced to your tablet or phone so you can watch them when and where you like.

There's no expiry date on the these transferred recordings and you can watch content from across EE TV's free to view offering immediately, meaning you can have Match of the Day recorded and transferred to your tablet to watch on the train.

The content transferred to your mobile device can be viewed whenever you want to, with no need for an internet connection, making it ideal for air travel, for example.

EE TV offers a very modern take on a set-top box, as you can view up to four different programmes on different devices all at the same time, as well as being able to move your current live viewing onto your tablet to take into a different room. 

EE TV is available to EE broadband customers.

