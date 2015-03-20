Orange Wednesdays are back... sort of: Meerkat Movies revives the 2 for 1 offer

Those who lament EE's closure of Orange Wednesdays could be looking to change their insurance or energy providers in the near future, as comparethemarket.com has introduced a similar offer. It's even improved on it a touch.

Like Orange Wednesdays, Meerkat Movies offers 2 for 1 cinema tickets to be used on Wednesdays in theatres up and down the UK, including those run by Odeon and Vue. The new incentive also includes Tuesdays, however, so expands upon Orange's original idea.

To be eligible for the rewards programme, customers must purchase a qualifying product from comparethemarket.com. This includes car insurance, switching credit cards, a single trip travel insurance policy or any of the other multitudes of offers on the site.

They should then download the Meerkat Movies app that is now available for iOS and Android.

Through the app, customers can redeem their 2-for-1 ticket offer for the week, which will be available from 3 April. The first eligible showings will therefore start on 7 April.

Both existing and new customers can sign up to Meerkat Movies.

"The cost of a trip to the cinema is often cited as one of the main reasons people can’t enjoy trips to the movies more often," said Odeon's commercial director, Andy Edge.

"Meerkat Movies 2 for 1 cinema tickets offer film lovers an amazing value deal to help break down this barrier."

Simples.