Missing Orange Wednesdays? EE and Wuaki to offer weekly blockbusters for £1

When EE announced that Orange Wednesdays would be no more it was a sad day for all. But now it's offering a light at the end of the film reel thanks to a deal with Wuaki.tv that offers a blockbuster movie every week for only £1.

EE Film Club, as it will be called, launches on 30 March and offers movies via Wuaki.tv for £1. That means EE, Orange and T-Mobile customers can watch their big-screen blockbuster on any screen they want via the Wuaki app – be it smartphone, tablet, console, smart TV or through EE TV.

So what's the catch? There's a hidden cost of 35p as customers need to text "film" to 141. This gives them a code which can be entered into the Wuaki.tv checkout between Monday and Wednesday allowing them a 48 hour film rental. Films include HD movies, blockbusters and classics from the Wuaki library.

Wuaki.tv is an ideal partner for EE as it allows customers to stream their movies over 4G. EE is keen to pull in more customers by offering the best 4G coverage in the UK, so having movies to stream over that networks is a great way to take advantage of the bandwidth.

Pippa Dunn, chief marketing officer at EE, said: "More people than ever before are downloading and streaming movies so they can watch at home or on the go. With 1 in 3 UK adults enjoying digital entertainment every week - and this number is only going to grow - our viewing habits are clearly evolving."

