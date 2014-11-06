  EE TV launches at EE stores - and costs nothing apart from an EE Broadband plan

EE has launched its EE TV service and smart box for customers. You can get it at EE stores across the UK.

EE first teased the hardware release in October, emphasising that it aimed to transform your living room into the centre of your media home. EE is focused on offering an experience for the whole family. What that in mind, it has created a box that works not only with mobiles and tablets but with them all at the same time.

The EE TV smart box - worth £300 - is free for new and existing EE mobile customers, as long as they subscribe to EE Broadband plans of £9.95 a month or above. It includes access to more than 70 Freeview channels. EE TV subscribers will also have access to additional On Demand and Catch Up services and more than 10,000 TV series and movies.

Other EE TV features include something called multi-screen, which lets you watch programmes simultaneously on up to four devices, as well as the EE TV app, which lets you manage recordings without interrupting what’s on the television. EE TV also offers major apps like MUZU, Box +, You Tube, BBC Sport, BBC News, and The Weather Network.

"The powerful TV service incorporates a companion app that delivers the simplicity of a smartphone or tablet touch screen experience," EE explained. "This enables instant, easy access to a menu that includes the TV guide, recordings and On Demand services."

Before getting the EE TV smart box, sign up for a EE Broadband plan. Eligible plans start from just £9.95 a month and include free weekend calls and unlimited Broadband with speeds of up to 17Mbps. There's also Unlimited Fibre Broadband plans starting at £19.95 a month.

Existing subscribers will get a 4G data bump, increasing to 10GB or 20GB, depending on their plan.

