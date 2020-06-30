Disney has reportedly lifted the streaming limitation it placed on its Disney+ service this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, Disney is removing restrictions from the end of June 2020, meaning 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles in the Disney+ catalogue are now available to stream in their full quality. Disney+, which launched in the UK and some European countries on 24 March, reduced its picture quality and Dolby Atmos support three months ago as part of an effort to lessen the load on the internet with everyone suddenly working remotely.

"We have instituted measures to lower bandwidth utilization, and in some circumstances streaming content in HD and UHD formats, including Dolby Atmos audio, will be limited or unavailable," Disney+ announced at the time - alongside other streaming giants, including Netflix, which all had revealed similar measures. Disney+ even launched in the UK at around "25 per cent less bandwidth", various reports had claimed.

Of course, these restrictions are now being removed, which Forbes indicates is happening just in time for the debut of Hamilton on 3 July.

Disney+ costs £5.99/€6.99 per month in the UK and Europe, respectively. It is available across multiple connected platforms, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, games consoles, PCs, and Macs.

