If you thought you'd got the latest tech in your TV, then there's something else to look out for - Dolby Vision IQ

The new technology was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in collaboration with Panasonic who will be supporting Dolby Vision IQ on the new HZ2000 flagship TV.

What Dolby Vision IQ does is get around the problem of how you manage HDR content when you have an ambient light sensor. It uses the dynamic metadata for your Dolby Vision content and then the light sensor in your TV to ensure that the levels are all correct for the room that you're watching that content in.

It's an important point: if your TV is too dark or light in comparison to the room its sitting in, then you'll not be getting the best from the HDR content that you're watching on it.

For a few years TVs have offered ambient light sensors to make exactly these sorts of adjustments and ensure that when you're watching in low light conditions things aren’t too bright; conversely, when watching in brighter conditions you'll need the TV to be brighter to cut through glare or reflections.

Now with Dolby Vision IQ these systems will be working hand-in-hand, rather than one system setting the perfect brightness for the content and a separate system then changing the brightness to suit the room.

Panasonic isn't the only company that will be offering Dolby Vision IQ on its TVs, as LG has also announced support for the clever new technology on its new models.

Dolby Vision IQ is only going to be availalbe on TVs, so you won't get Dolby Vision IQ on phones or tablets.