Dolby and Odeon are to continue the UK rollout of premium Dolby Cinemas with two new fully kitted venues coming this autumn.

The Odeon Manchester Trafford Centre and Odeon Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza will be the latest to install Dolby Cinema experiences. They join the first two UK Dolby Cinemas in the UK, at London Leicester Square and Leeds Thorpe Park.

To be classified a Dolby Cinema, a screen is fitted with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology for pictures and sound respectively.

The Odeon Leicester Square, for example, utilises a 4K laser projector for pristine images, while the Leeds Thorpe Park Odeon sports a 15 x 6-metre curved, wall-to-wall screen.

Dolby Cinema is effectively Dolby and Odeon's direct rival to IMAX.

As well as the new technology, the Odeon Trafford Centre will be fitted with 160 Luxe reclining chairs. While the Birmingham site is already a Luxe cinema, so has 235 reclining seats already installed.

"We're thrilled that our guests in two of our most popular cinemas will be able to enjoy the full magic of Luxe recliners and the Dolby Cinema experience," said the managing director of Odeon, Carol Welch.

"This is an awe-inspiring way to enjoy a movie, and our team are looking forward to welcoming every guest and giving them an unforgettable experience."

Dolby and Odeon have previously stated that seven UK cinemas are to be converted to include Dolby Cinema experiences, so we await news on the next three sites.