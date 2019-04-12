The second UK Dolby Cinema has now opened in Leeds

The UK's second Dolby Cinema has now opened in Leeds, part of a larger 10 screen multiplex on the east side of the city. Locals are invited to check out the new cinema and until the end of May Odeon is offering seats at £5 per ticket, before 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Odeon Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park follows on from the amazing conversion of the iconic Odeon Leicester Square, also now a Dolby Cinema featuring Dolby Atmos sound and dual Dolby Vision 4K laser projection. Like the London location, the cinema also has an Oscar’s Bar.

The Dolby Cinema at Odeon Luxe Thorpe Park has 263 reclining seats like other Odeon Luxe locations (971 seats across the 10 screrens). One of the other screens - with 173 seats - will be a curved wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-ceiling Odeon iSense screen measuring 15 x 6m with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos.

The Dolby Cinema itself is significantly smaller than London's, which offers 800 seats over two levels.

To mark the occasion of the opening, Odeon invited 200 local community members to a Gala evening to mark the opening. Attendees were given the choice of watching one of two films screened, Wild Rose or Shazam!