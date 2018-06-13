Dolby and Odeon announce plans for Dolby Cinema UK rollout

Dolby and Odeon Cinemas have teamed up to launch the first Dolby Cinemas in the UK. There are already in excess of 100 Dolby Cinema locations around the world, but the UK was notably absent from the list, until now.

The partnership between the two companies will see seven Dolby Cinema sites rollout across the UK over the "next several years". What they've failed to mention is where those sites will be and which one(s) will be first. Our initial guess would be one in the North and one in the South, but we shall have to wait and see.

Dolby Cinemas will be kitted out the max with Dolby's own laser projection system, which uses the company's own image processing technology to deliver images in HDR with enhanced colour technology and a contrast ratio that "far exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today".

Of course, it goes without saying that the Dolby Vision images will be accompanied by a Dolby Atmos sound system. If you've only ever been able to hear Dolby Atmos from a soundbar at home, or in a small demonstration room, experiencing it in a cinema setting will mind-blowing.

Odeon adds that you will be able to experience all of the visual and audio extravaganza in reclining seats, although we suspect the draw of far greater image and sound will be more than enough for most movie-goers.

Mark Way, Managing Director of Odeon Cinemas Group said: "This is a game changer in the UK, and our guests are going to love the stunning quality of Dolby Cinema."

"We’re very excited to be partnering with Dolby to be the first cinemas to offer this experience in seven Odeon cinemas across the country."

Neither Dolby or Odeon have said how much tickets to a Dolby Cinema screening will be, although a logical guess would be something similar to IMAX prices, so think £15 - £20. We'll update this story as and when we know more.