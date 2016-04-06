These are the first 4K UHD Blu-rays with HDR and Dolby Atmos you can buy

The year of 4K UHD Blu-ray is here in 2016 and it's bringing High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos too.

Finally those 4K TVs that were bought in the Christmas sales can really get some use with enhanced picture vibrancy, colours and contras from this new Blu-ray format.

Well, once 4K UHD Blu-ray players have been bought too, of course. But at least we now know what to expect as plenty of titles have been announced as coming to the new medium. Here they are in order of release.

All are mastered in full 4K with Dolby Atmos unless specified otherwise. HDR is mentioned if it is included.

The Martian, in 4K with DTS audio, on 14 February.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 4K UHD, on 1 March.

Chappie lands in 4K UHD, on 1 March.

The Expendables 3 in 4K UHD, on 1 March.

Hancock hits 4K UHD, on 1 March.

Pineapple Express in 4K, on 1 March.

Salt in 4K UHD, on 1 March.

Sicaro in 4K UHD, on 1 March.

The Maze Runner in 4K UHD in DTS, on 1 March.

The Revenant in 4K and DTS, on 19 April.

Deadpool is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with DTS, on 10 May.

Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness will arrive on 4K UHD Blu-ray, on 14 June.

Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II will hit 4K UHD, 7 June.

Independence Day ID4, in 4K and DTS only, lands 7 June.

Batman V Superman in 4K UHD will land on Blu-ray but a release date isn't clear, yet.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant has been announced for 4K.

Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lego Movie, San Andreas, Man of Steel and Pacific Rim are all due this year.

READ: What is 4K UHD? Ultra-High Definition explained, and why it matters for your next TV